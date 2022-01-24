People asked for views as ATMs disappear across the Borders

Borderers are being asked to have their say on how they access their money in an online survey.

It comes as MPs investigate the issue. Since 2015, Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk has lost more than half of its banks, leading to fears that those who still rely on cash will struggle as more ATMs close.

Before the pandemic, the number of people using cash was declining, and this has rapidly sped up during the pandemic.

However, it's thought that rural areas are more likely to have issues with access to cash, due to having fewer ATMs and bank branches than urban areas.

John Lamont MP, who represents most of the Scottish Borders, is a member of the Scottish Affairs Committee, and has put the call out for Borderers to give their view via the online survey.

The anonymous survey will help inform the Committee's work on understanding how people across Scotland can continue having access to the banking services they require.

The survey is open until 9th February and only takes a few minutes to complete.

John Lamont MP said:"Since 2015, our area has seen more than half of our bank branches disappear - a sobering statistic for those who still want to use cash.

"For many people, especially the younger generation, they have little need for cash as they use card payments or their phone to pay for things.

"I certainly use a lot less cash than I used to as well.

"However, there are certain groups who rely on being able to access their cash easily. Similarly, many businesses still need to be able to deposit and lift cash for their shops.

"I want Borderers, regardless of whether they use cash or not, to help the committee by filling out this survey.

"This will be vital when we are making recommendations to the government on how we can protect cash access for those who need it most."