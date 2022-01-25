Cumbria County Council is continuing its effort to prevent local government reorganisation despite the decision last week by a High Court not to grant legal action.

Cumbria County Council had applied for a judicial review into plans to spit the county into two areas, each with its own local authority.

This bid though was rejected by the judge handling the case.

The council has now moved to renew its application for the case to be examined judicially.

The planned reforms would see Cumbria divided into two areas, each of which will have one council. Credit: ITV News

The planned reforms are due to come in in 2023 and will see Cumbria divided into two areas, each of which will have one council. These will be Cumberland (modern day Carlisle, Allerdale and Copeland) and Westmorland and Furness (Eden, South Lakeland and Barrow).

Other options put forward included creating one single unitary authority for the entire county, which was favoured by the county council.