A woman believed to be in her 80s has died in a house fire in Penrith.

Police were called by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service at 11.34am yesterday following a reports of a fire at Willow Close, Penrith.

Officers are working to officially confirm the identity of the woman and joint enquiries are underway involving police and the fire service.

The fire took place at Willow Close, Penrith Credit: ITV News

There are no suspicious circumstances at this time. The coroner has been informed.