First Minister: 'Tak' a cup o' kindness' as region celebrates Burns Night

Play video

Report by James Mahon

Events are taking place across the region today to celebrate the life of Scotland's national poet Robert Burns.

In his adopted hometown of Dumfries people gathered at the Burns statue for the laying of wreaths this morning on the 263rd anniversary of his birth.

From 10am until noon a procession of more than a dozen people visited a number of iconic Burns locations in Dumfries before arriving at St Michael's church to pay their respects at his mausoleum.

People visited St Michael's church to pay their respects at Burn's mausoleum. Credit: ITV News

The majority of covid restrictions lifting in Scotland have encouraged more people to come out today after subdued celebrations in 2021 - although many Burns Supper celebrations will be taking place across the Border in England this year. Current guidance doesn't prevent events going ahead in the south of Scotland, but many venues cancelled their Burns Suppers weeks ago rather than risking having to refund people if gatherings were still illegal.

This year celebrates Robert Burn's 263rd birthday. Credit: ITV News

Meanwhile First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wished people a happy Burns Night - and advised them to heed some of the Bard's wisdom and "tak' a cup o' kindness."