Catch up on Representing Border - 26 January 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - Boris Johnson insists he won't resign but the Prime Minister's accused of undermining the Union by clinging to power as Westminster waits for the inquiry into Downing Street parties. We have highlighted today's Prime Minister's Questions. How damaging will it be for the Scottish Tories if the PM remains in Number 10. We'll speak to the Scottish Conservative's Chief Whip Stephen Kerr. Also on the programme - coping with the rising cost of basic foods. We report on how soaring bills are hitting families in the South of Scotland.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: