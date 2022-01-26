Sophie Burns: Police continue search for missing Carlisle woman

Police continue to search for missing person Sophie Burns and are appealing to the public for more information.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sophie from Carlisle has not been officially seen since December 12, 2021.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Sophie was wearing black joggers, a black hoody, a black Berghaus gilet, a black Adidas cap and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Credit: Family photo

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesperson said: "We have had a fantastic response from the public and I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with information and potential sightings of Sophie. We have followed up on them and will continue to do so.

“Based on information received we have carried out extensive searches for Sophie, in areas including Bitts Park and surrounding areas.

“The coordinated searches have utilised specialist police search capabilities, including our dog unit, drones, CCTV, line searches and working with North Cumbria Rescue and Response.

"We continue to search for Sophie based on the information reported to us. If Sophie does see this appeal, we would urge her to get in touch to let us know she is safe. Anyone who sees Sophie is asked to call 999."