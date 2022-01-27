Catch up on Representing Border - 27 January 2022

Play video

On tonight's programme - after two spending watchdogs find there is a crisis in social care, the Scottish Government's warned urgent improvements can't wait for their promised National Care Service. Peter MacMahon speaks to Stephen Moore from the Accounts Commission.

Also on the programme, the First Minister and leader of the Scottish Conservatives urge Boris Johnson to publish, in full, the Sue Gray report into parties at Downing Street. Nicola Sturgeon and Douglas Ross tell Representing Border the inquiry's findings should be released as quickly as possible.

And this week's commentators, the Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Scottish Daily Mail join Peter to discuss the challenges facing social care and Sue Gray's delayed report

