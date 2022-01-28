How will west Cumbria's rugby league teams fare in the new season?

Rugby league is back this weekend and west Cumbria's teams are fired up for the new season.

Whitehaven and Workington Town will both play in the Betfred Championship this year.

Our sports reporter Ryan Dollard has been finding out about both clubs' preparations for the new season.

Whitehaven

Whitehaven will be hoping for another strong season, after they made the play-off eliminators last year.

Their first game this year is away to Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Ryan spoke to Haven about how they rate their chances this year, which saw him speak to head coach Jonty Gorley and players Geronimo Doyle and Guy Graham.

Workington Town

Workington will start their first Championship campaign since 2016 on Sunday, when they play Newcastle Thunder at Derwent Park.

The club secured promotion last season after a play-off win against Doncaster.

Ryan spoke to player Jamie Doran and head coach Chris Thorman about the new season.

Elsewhere in Cumbria, Barrow will also begin their campaign on Sunday, playing Sheffield Eagles at home.