Health bosses in Cumbria are urging people to remain vigilant as Covid-19 rates continue to fall across the county.

Cases have fallen for a second week in a row, with 4,281 new cases recorded compared to 5,240 the week before - a decrease of 18%.

However, the county's director of public health, Colin Cox, has told ITV Border that case rates remain high and residents should still take precautions, like wearing a face covering in public.

Case rates in Carlisle remain high, with 1,136 new cases per 100,000

Carlisle had the greatest number of new cases (+1,233 new cases) and the highest rate of new cases (1,136 new cases per 100k population).

Rates in all districts except Carlisle were below the national and regional average rates (England 993 and North West 877 cases per 100k population).

The 5-11 age group had the greatest number of new cases in Cumbria (933 new cases) and the highest rate of new cases in Cumbria (2513 new cases per 100k population).

In the week ending 25 January, the number of new patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 Positive status in Cumbria decreased by 11 compared to the previous week. While the average number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds in the county decreased by 46 compared to the previous week.

Play video

Mr Cox said: "Thankfully the number of Covid cases in our county is continuing to fall, but to put this in context, we've still recorded one of our highest weekly case numbers of the pandemic.

"It's not all doom and gloom though. Case rates are coming down and the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid is also coming down.

"Let's keep it going though. The government announced last week that you will not be required to wear a face covering from today (27 January 2022), including in communal areas of schools. However, this doesn't mean we should all stop taking precautions.

"I'd still strongly recommend wearing a face covering whenever you're meeting other people - especially in crowded and indoor spaces where you may come into contact with people you do not normally meet."