More strong winds - including some up to 90mph - are on their way as Storm Corrie takes over from Storm Malik.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for the whole of Scotland and northern England between 6pm on Sunday (January 30) and 9pm on Monday (January 31).

Disruptions are expected to travel, with bridges and some roads likely to close.

Power cuts may also occur, with mobile phone coverage potentially affected.

There's also a warning that injuries or danger to life could occur in coastal areas, due to large waves and debris.

The effects of Storm Arwen are still being felt months later. Credit: ITV Border

It's likely worrying news for those in the region still suffering the effects of Storm Arwen last November.

Thousands were left without power for more than a week, leading to a review into the electricity network's response.

It found that improvements could be made, and provided 15 recommendations in six areas, including improving how those most at risk are found and helped, better use of volunteers and community support, and more accurate communication by energy companies.