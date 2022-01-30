Scots could be without power as officials warn Storm Corrie ‘may be worse’

Some Scots could be without power for the rest of the weekend as the impact of another storm due to hit on Sunday could be worse than anticipated, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

Wintry showers, snow and ice are in store as Storm Corrie passes through on Sunday, with its grip expected to last into Monday morning.

The storm is set to bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, and gusts of 70-80mph gusts in the north, the Met Office says.

The First Minister chaired a Scottish Government resilience meeting on Saturday as winds of more than 100mph were recorded amid Storm Malik.

The Met Office issued an amber and yellow weather warning for wind across northern parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday morning.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said the impact of Storm Malik had been “severe”, but that the second named storm of the weekend - due to hit from Sunday afternoon - “may be more severe for parts of Scotland”.

“Unfortunately as #Malik subsides, Storm #Corrie is about to hit from late tomorrow afternoon & may be more severe for parts of Scotland – eg Highlands, Grampian, Tayside than anticipated,” she said.

“Please follow @metoffice for any updates to the weather warnings in place.”

The Met Office warned on Sunday that “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life” while there may be some damage to trees and buildings, which could include tiles that have blown from roofs.

The national forecaster aded: “Storm Corrie will bring a spell of very windy weather later today and during Monday morning, particularly across northern parts of the UK.

“Damaging winds are likely to lead to travel disruption in places.”

Storm Corrie will likely cause some travel disruption and generate some “large and dangerous waves around the coasts”, the forecasters added.

A nine-year-old boy was killed in Northern England and a 60-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen., as Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK on Saturday.

Police, firefighters and the local council evacuated people from their homes in Glasgow on Saturday evening over fears high wind may damage a historic building.

An “exclusion zone” was set up around Old Trinity College, in the Park Circus area of the city, and the surrounding area over worries that existing structural issues could be exacerbated by Storm Malik, which brought winds of more than 100mph reported in parts of Scotland.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council told the PA news agency residents were expected to be out of their homes for “considerably longer than 24 hours."