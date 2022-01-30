Police in Newton Stewart are investigating after a 52-year-old man was found dead near the local health centre early on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Creebridge Lodge, on one of the main routes into the town, shortly before 10am after the dead man was discovered in the grounds.

ITV News understands he was a local resident although he has not yet been officially named by Police Scotland

Officers remain at the scene whilst investigations continue.

A spokesperson for the force said, "The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”