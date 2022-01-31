Rail disruption across Scotland following Storm Corrie

Rail services in Scotland that have been affected by storm damage remain suspended this morning.

The region took a battering this weekend with Storm Malik firstly causing problems, soon followed by Storm Corrie.

Yellow and amber weather warnings for wind were in place across much of Scotland and Cumbria.

ScotRail says it has been working with Network Rail Scotland to fix any damage caused by the adverse conditions.

This morning, passengers are being asked to check before travelling, and make their own arrangements where possible.

ScotRail tweeted: "Due to very limited replacement transport being secured, passengers are advised to consider making their own alternative arrangements this morning."

Network Rail Scotland have been working throughout to make sure routes are safe.