Catch up on Representing Border - 1st February 2022

Catch up on Representing Border - 1 February 2022On tonight's programme - in the aftermath of the Sue Gray report on Downing Street parties Peter MacMahon speaks to the only senior Conservative north of the Border publicly backing Boris Johnson.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack tells Representing Border he thinks the Prime Minister is doing a first class job and he can still work with the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross who continues to demand the PM quits.

Also on the programme - masks in schools stay for now as the Education Secretary promises extra support for pupils to make sure this year's exams can go ahead.

