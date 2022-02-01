Man charged with sexual assault in Carlisle

A man from Carlisle has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in the city.

Terry Lewis, 41, is due to appear in front of magistrates today. He has been remanded in custody.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Botchergate in the early hours of Sunday morning and police have said it involved a woman being grabbed from behind.

Detective Constable Anthony Wheatcroft, of Cumbria Constabulary, added: “We continue to urge anyone who was in the vicinity and has information but has yet to make themselves known to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police online, quoting incident number 48 of 30th January 2022. They can also phone on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.