New fire alarm rules come into force in Scotland

The new regulations state every home must have interlinked fire and smoke alarms.

The changes were put in place by the Scottish Government following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The devices must communicate with each other so that a fire in one room sets off alarms throughout the property, giving people more time to escape and call emergency services.

All smoke and heat alarms should be mounted on the ceiling and be interlinked.

If homeowners have a carbon-fuelled appliance – like a boiler, fire, heater or flue – in any room, they must also have a carbon monoxide detector in that room, but this does not need to be linked to the fire alarms.

There will be financial support for some to get the correct system fitted.

Older and disabled homeowners on low incomes can get help with costs. Meanwhile, private landlords are responsible for the fitting of them in properties.

If you are a council or housing association tenant, work is ongoing to make sure your home meets the new standards.