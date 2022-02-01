Search is on for Berwickshire's hidden treasures

What are Berwickshire's hidden treasure?

That is the question people are being asked in a bid to compile a definitive register.

Scottish Borders Council is seeking views from the public on the common good registers for the former burghs of Duns, Eyemouth and Coldstream.

Common good assets were first given to royal burghs by the King of Scotland before the Act of Union in 1707, with the condition that they were to be used for "the common good".

After the burghs system ended in 1975 these assets, including buildings, art, artefacts and funds, continued to be owned by common good trusts, administered by elected councillors.

Now draft registers are being drawn up to find out what additional things need to be listed - with the public urged to have their say.

At a meeting via video-link of Berwickshire Area Partnership, members made their suggestions.

Mid-Berwickshire Councillor Donald Moffat said: "There is one thing that springs to mind at Coldstream Town Hall, where the old town council used to meet. There is actually a collection of books from the First World War, proper hardbound books with maybe 13 or 14 volumes.

"Myself and councillor Trevor Jones, when he was on the council, used to sometimes read these books before the meetings started.

"They are really a first class collection of books to do with the First World War and I would have thought a collection like that should be kept in the community."

Fellow ward councillor Jim Fullarton added: "As we're looking for these hidden treasures in Berwickshire there's supposed to be a Spanish galleon than sunk near Lumsden shore and there's a rumour that treasure from that galleon was buried somewhere in Lumsden and if you find it you can keep it, that is my thought on that one.

"In the library at Eyemouth is Thomson's History of Berwickshire and I think as a book it is very valuable. It's an asset held by the library. It goes back to the 12th century and beyond but it's really a wonderful reference document."

Councillor Fullarton added: "My understanding is that Berwick Council in the old days was very good at getting rid of all their assets so that SBC couldn't squander them."

Consultations continue until the end of March and you can participate here.