Carlisle United head down the M6 to Salford City tonight after an extremely busy day of business.

The Cumbrians announced five signings and one departure, as manager Keith Millen looked to boost his squad, which is in 20th place in League Two.

This beings the number of new signings at Brunton Park to nine.

Salford sit 10 places above Carlisle but The Blues have never lost a game to the Mancunian side, having recorded two wins and two draws.

Keith said: “I’m just really pleased with the balance of the squad now. This January transfer window takes a lot out of everybody, you get disappointments along the way, and you do so much work with no reward on many occasions.

“At the same time you’re trying to keep the group of players who are here happy, and then there are games to manage, and our focus now is on trying to get a win at Salford, which will be tough.”

Here's the full list of players who have joined Carlisle United in the last month.

Jamie Devitt

Arguably the most exciting signing for Carlisle fans. The 31-year-old Irish midfielder is a returning star, having played for the club between 2016 and 2019. His last club was Cumbrian rival, Barrow.

Kristian Dennis

The striker has signed an 18-month deal, which keeps him at the club until the end of next season. He leaves Scottish club St Mirren to join The Cumbrians.

Owen Windsor

The West Brom striker, 20, will be on loan at the club until the end of the season.

Tobi Sho-Silva

This 26-year-old forward has signed an 18-month deal after joining from Sutton United for an undisclosed fee.

Mitchell Roberts

Keith Millen with Mitchell Roberts Credit: Carlisle United

The first of yesterday's five signings, the defender, 21, has joined on a half-season loan deal from Championship side Birmingham City.

Dynel Simeu

This 19-year-old has signed a loan deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the season. The defender is on the books at Premier League club Southampton.

Omari Patrick

The 25-year-old striker rejoined the club on an 18-month deal. He had been with the Blues from January 2020 - June 2021, before joining Burton Albion.

Tyrese Omotoye

This Norwich City forward was the first loan deal this January. The 19-year-old will be at the club until the end of this season.

Joel Senior

The 22-year-old defender was the club's first signing of the transfer window, with an 18-month deal with the club. He joined from Cheshire club Altringham for an undisclosed fee.

Heading the other way have been: Zach Clough, who is expected to sign for an overseas club; Josh DIxon who is on loan at Warrington; Lewis Bell, who has joined Warrington on loan; Tristen Abrahams, who has gone to Grimsby on loan; Taylor Charters, who has gone to Gateshead on loan and Brad Young, who returned to Aston Villa following the end of his loan spell.

In addition, goalkeeper Mark Howard has extended his contract and former youth player Jack Ellis has signed his first professional contract.

Kick-off against Salford is at 7.45pm at Peninsula Stadium.