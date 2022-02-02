Man dead and woman hospitalised after Scottish Borders crash

A 30-year-old man has died and a 57-year-old woman has been hospitalised following a crash on a road in the Scottish Borders.

The collision happened at 8.35am yesterday on the A6091 at Melrose and it involved a Seat Ibiza and a Mini.

Police Scotland said the Seat was driven by the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, a spokesperson described her condition as "serious".

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red van who was in the area around the time of the incident. “

I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us."

Anyone with information can contact officers by calling 101, quoting reference number 0603 of February 1.