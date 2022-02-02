Police appeal for information in search for missing Dumfries man

Police are searching for a man who's missing from his home in Dumfries.

Gordon Wilson, 51, was last seen at around 11am on January 31, and was reported missing on February 1.

He is described as white, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and of slim build with receding, shoulder-length grey and brown hair.

Inspector Morgan said: “Gordon has been missing before however we are becoming concerned for his wellbeing.

"We want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“We know that he travels throughout the Dumfries and Galloway areas and has previously been traced in Ayrshire and Renfrewshire after being reported missing

“Finally, we would appeal to Gordon himself to get in touch. Whilst he may not want people to know where he is, we have to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 1167 of February 1.