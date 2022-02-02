Two airlifted to hospital after spending night near Scafell Pike

A rescue mission saw two men airlifted to hospital after spending the night near England's highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

Responders from Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team and Duddon and Furness Mountain Rescue Team came to the aid of the 19 and 20-year-old near the top of Little Narrow Cove on January 31.

While one of the men could walk, the other is said to have been showing signs of being very ill.

The helicopter had to land in the valley bottom due to high winds. Credit: Duddon and Furness Mountain Rescue Team

Because of the remote location and situation, a helicopter was requested, but despite several attempts it was unable to land because of high winds.

Instead, it landed in the valley bottom, and teams spent an hour getting the casualty to it.

From there, both men were able to be taken to hospital.