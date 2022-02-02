A video of a baby donkey rolling over the top of his mum has now been seen almost 10 million times online.

The footage was one of a number of videos posted by Dalscone Farm Fun in Dumfries during lockdown to have received views from all over the world.

Mum Rio doesn't look too impressed with little Pumpkin

After feeling the pinch from the pandemic, the farm says it's a huge positive having this kind of publicity.

"It's been great," said farmer Ben Best. "There's so many more eyeballs on the business which in turn brings in more visitors more tourists, and that's exactly what we want to do.

"We're a working farm and diversification was key during lockdown so that's what we done and it's worked out really well for us thankfully."

As well as rolling, Pumpkin likes zooming!

But it's not just the donkeys who've become stars - a new arrival this week has also got the public swooning.

Ben said: "Miracle was born about ten weeks ago and her mum deserted her so we were fortunate enough we had a goat with a phantom pregnancy who licked her when she was born and stimulated her and got her on her feet, and she's a little superstar online as well."