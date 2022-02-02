The £40million second phase development of West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven has been given the go-ahead.

Phase two of the plans include replacing up to 40% of the original hospital and build upon the £90m investment from phase one of the project which was completed in 2015. The new build will bring a huge upgrade in facilities for both patients and staff, creating an improved environment while keeping the number of beds and retaining services for the site.

The new build will include: a paediatrics ward and assessment area, a care of the elderly ward, a specialist palliative care/step down ward and a stroke/rehabilitation ward.

The design has been created and modified to accommodate the changing landscape within healthcare. Elderly care will have both four bedded areas as well as single rooms after feedback from patients stated they felt they benefitted from the company of others while recognising single rooms allow for privacy. All areas will adhere to infection prevention best practice.

Lyn Simpson Chief Executive at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: "This is a huge milestone for the project and one which colleagues have been working tirelessly towards. It is incredibly important to us that we provide patients with the best environment and services possible. This new environment will make such a difference to both our patients and our staff. We're thrilled that the scheme has been approved and work can now get underway."

Minister for Health Edward Argar said: "We are giving the green light for West Cumberland Hospital to go ahead with the next phase of their redevelopment, backed by a £40 million investment.

"This next step will massively improve facilities for patients, staff and visitors with state of the art facilities.

"Throughout the pandemic we have supported the NHS with record levels of funding and we are improving health infrastructure across the country by delivering 40 new hospitals by 2030 and over 70 hospital upgrades."