Villagers in Bampton near Penrith have teamed up in the hope of saving their last remaining pub.

The Mardale Inn has been closed for the last three years, but now a group are trying to fundraise £360,000 to buy it.

This would allow them to turn it into a Community Interest Company, with profits going towards local projects.

Credit: ITV Border

One of the campaigners, Ken Jones, says "nearly every kid in the community" - including his own daughter - have worked there at some point.

"Either behind the bar, waiting on, washing pots - it's a good grounding for the kids and the first time where they have to communicate with adults, because if they can't drive they can't get jobs anywhere else."

The MP for Penrith and The Border, Neil Hudson, has thrown his weight behind the project.

"Rural areas need community and pubs like this can be at the heart of that," he said.

"A welcoming local pub helps forge friendships that sustain people through challenging times.

"I am 100% behind this project. I really encourage folk to join in the share offer and I am wishing the team every success and looking forward to supporting their campaign further."