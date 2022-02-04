Mountain rescue team member saves own son after motorbike crash in Keswick
A member of Keswick's Mountain Rescue Team got quite the surprise this week - being called out to help his own son.
While descending the red south loop trail with a group on the afternoon of January 29, an experienced mountain biker suffered a heavy crash which knocked him unconscious.
A fellow rider called 999 for assistance, providing his name and date of birth - information which was familiar to a member of the mountain rescue team.
The casualty was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for checks, but was later discharged.
Experts say his helmet, which took the brunt of the accident, likely saved him from more serious injuries.
Following the incident, his dad said: "You never stop worrying about your kids - even when they’re 42!"