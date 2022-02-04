A robber who threatened two female staff members while armed with a hypodermic needle and syringe during a Carlisle convenience store raid has been jailed for more than four years.

Peter Vickers, 44, of Chatsworth Square, Carlisle, entered the Foreways shop at Newlaithes Avenue in the city at around 7:30pm on November 24 last year wearing a balaclava.

CCTV footage played at Carlisle Crown Court showed him marching up to the counter, which was protected by a Perspex screen, and demanding cash from the two employees. He brandished a hypodermic needle attached to a syringe.

Vickers told one of the woman: "Give me the money or I will stab you with the f***ing needle." He then made a desperate grab for notes and coins which were handed over.

As an alarm was activated, the store began filling up with smoke before Vickers fled the premises.

He was caught and later admitted charges of robbery and offensive weapon possession. He had snatched a total of £216.85 from the shop.

Both staff members had provided moving impact statements. One was left feeling "nervous and edgy", reluctant to work night shifts and "on pins" whenever the shop door opened.

She also spoke of having trouble sleeping in the aftermath, adding: "I’ve done nothing wrong. I don’t think it’s fair I should feel this way."

Her co-worker described the incident as "frightening" and how her "heart nearly stopped".

"Her first thought was that she was going to be stabbed by the needle," said prosecutor Beccy McGregor. "She was worried for her life and the life of her colleague."

As she recalled the crime, Ms McGregor added: "All she can see is the eyes of the robber and the needle he used to threaten them."

Vickers was jailed for a total of 52 months by Judge Nicholas Barker.

In view of the defendant’s criminal record, the judge ordered Vickers to serve an extended two-year licence period after concluding he was a “dangerous” offender.