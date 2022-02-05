Appeal after man dies in crash on the A68 in the Scottish Borders

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a man died in a car crash near St Boswells in the Scottish Borders.Around 8.15pm on Friday, 4 February, a silver Ford Fusion car travelling southbound left the road.Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man, the driver and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.The road was closed for seven hours so Police could recover the car and investigate. It re-opened just before 4am on Saturday, 5 February.Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch. If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of Friday, 4 February, 2022.