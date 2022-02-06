Cumbria and Southern Scotland mark the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee

The Queen has become the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. Events are being held across Cumbria and Southern Scotland to mark the day.

Also marking the event is a nation-wide tree planting programme, 'The Queen's Green Canopy', creating a network of green spaces to honour her reign.

Sam Roley and Laura Keenan are helping plant 3,000 saplings in Holywood near Dumfries.

The Queen, who came to the throne when she was just 25, is spending her Accession Day privately on the Sandringham estate in remembrance of her father George VI, whose death marked the start of her reign.

This Jubilee is poignantly her first without her beloved husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh, who died only 10 months ago.

National celebrations marking the Queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

the Prime Minister joined with those honouring the Queen.

He said: “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation."

MP's and members of the community have also shared their respects to The Queen on this historic day.