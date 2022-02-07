A Carlisle teenager handed a life sentence for his role in the killing of city man Lee McKnight has been punished again — for assaulting crown court custody workers while going “berserk” during the murder trial last year.

Jamie Lee Roberts, 19, was one of six people who went in front of a judge and jury last summer. They all denied murdering 26-year-old Mr McKnight, who was beaten virtually to the point of death before being dumped in a city river. His body was found by a farmer just after dawn on July 24, 2020.

Roberts and his five co-accused were all convicted of murder, unanimously, by the jury and handed life sentences. A judge ruled the teenager — said by the prosecution to have been one of three males who carried out the violent physical attack on Mr McKnight — must serve a minimum of 16-and-a-half years’ detention.

But Roberts appeared at the crown court again today to be punished for violence which he meted out to custody staff in that building during the trial.

Carlisle Crown Court, where the incident took place. Credit: ITV Border

This occurred on the morning of July 1 after he was transported to court from custody and refused a suit because he was suspected of earlier carving his name into cell surfaces with a zip, from a dress suit, which he was provided for the trial.

Roberts refused to enter his cell and, in the words of one custody officer, then went “berserk”, initially making threats of serious violence. Attempts to reason with him failed and, as he was restrained, Roberts kicked with force the knee of one male worker who was left in pain and on crutches in the aftermath.

Roberts grabbed the thigh and groin area of a female staff member and, when she released her grip, he struck her to the abdomen with his knee.

A third custody worker, who had transported Roberts to court, was also assaulted. The teen tried to bite him, tore off a shirt pocket with his teeth and spat the button in his face.

“He (Roberts) was replying that he was going to slash his throat, burn his house down and kill him as soon as he got out of prison,” prosecutor Tim Evans told Carlisle Crown Court of Roberts’ additional criminal conduct.

Two officers needed hospital treatment afterwards and had since left their jobs, while the third had stated: “ I do not go to work to be assaulted.”

Roberts, previously of Grey Street, Carlisle, admitted assaulting three emergency workers and making threats to kill. Sean Harkin, defending as he teen was sentenced today, said: “The defendant is sorry for his actions.”

Judge Nicholas Barker said: “This was a significant incident”. Of being refused a suit, the judge told Roberts: “This inflamed you. You had no right to be inflamed.”

Imposing a nine-month prison sentence, Judge Barker concluded there was “no value” in ordering him to serve the term consecutively. But he said the parole board may wish to bear the offending in mind when it came to determining the teenager’s eventual release date.