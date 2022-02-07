David Mundell won't say whether Boris Johnson should resign

Scottish Conservative MP David Mundell has declined to say whether or not he thinks Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister.

The Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale MP says he wants to "make judgement based on the full facts of the Sue Gray report".

Initial findings of that report, published last week, found "failures of leadership", and that Downing Street drinks gatherings "should not have been allowed to take place".

However, much of the detail of the report has not yet been published, because of the police investigation hanging over the Prime Minister's head.

Speaking publicly about Boris Johnson and 'partygate' for the first time, former Scottish Secretary David Mundell told ITV Border the episode needs to be brought to a close as soon as possible, to allow the country to move on and focus on issues like the cost of living.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has already called for Boris Johnson to quit, and is backed by most of the party's MSPs.

However, many Scottish Conservative MPs have not commented on the Prime Minister's future.