Man who died in crash on A68 in Scottish Borders named as Stewart Ramsay

A man who died following a crash in the Scottish Borders has been named.

Police Scotland have confirmed his name as 27-year-old Stewart Ramsay.

His family issued a tribute to him following the crash, on the A68 near St Boswells on Friday.

They said: “Stewart was a loving dad, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be forever missed by all who knew him.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and first responders for their care and compassion. We have been overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy and love for our family. It is comforting to know how well loved Stewart was by all those who knew him.”

The incident took place around 8.15pm and involved a silver Ford Fusion car.

Officers have continued their appeal for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family and friends at this tragic time."

Anyone with any information on the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3311 February 4.