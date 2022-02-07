Man who died in Melrose car crash named by Police Scotland

A man who died following a crash on the A6091 in Melrose has been named by Police Scotland.

Stuart Finnie, 30, was from Gavinton, near Duns.

His family have not issued any statement but have released the photograph above.

The crash happened at about 8.35am on Tuesday and involved a Seat Ibiza, driven by Mr Finnie, as well as a Mini.

The 57-year-old woman driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she has received treatment for her injuries and is expected to be released in the coming days.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time."

He added that officers are still appealing for information and urged anyone who can help with police enquiries to come forward.

People can contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 0603 of February 1.