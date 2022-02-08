Cumbrian man dies following crash on M1 in Hertfordshire

A coach driver from Cumbria has died following a crash on the M1 in Hertfordshire.

Stephen Kitching, 57, from Kendal, died at the scene of the collision, which happened near Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, January 30.

Paying tribute to him, his sister Dawn Dixon said: “Stephen was a lovely gentleman. Anyone who met him would leave with a smile and a sore stomach from laughing.

“He leaves behind sisters, nephews, nieces and great nieces and he will be sadly missed.”

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing in order to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are still appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it.”

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway, between junction eight for Hemel Hempstead and junction nine for Redbourn, just before 5.25am. A lorry and a coach were involved.

Anyone with any information can report online, via web chat or by calling 101 and quoting ISR 124 of January, 30.