On tonight's programme - the First Minister tells MSPs we are now through the worst of this wave of Omicron, but Nicola Sturgeon faces calls from the Conservatives to move on from the remaining restrictions. Peter MacMahon speaks to Dr Sandesh Gulhane. Also tonight - the long road ahead to make the South of Scotland ready for the big switch to electric cars. We report on the efforts to increase the number of charging points in the region. And Peter asks David Eiser from The Fraser of Allander Institute about paying for pensions if Scots were to choose independence.