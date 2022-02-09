Fall in Dumfries and Galloway's new Covid-19 cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Dumfries and Galloway has fallen in the last week, according to new statistics.

In the week ending Sunday February 6 a total of 1,198 new cases was recorded, down from 1,459 the week before.

The number of close contacts of positive cases was also down, falling from 1989 to 1476.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “After a big drop from around 3,000 new weekly cases at the start of January, for the last few weeks we’ve been holding fairly static at about 1,500 each week.

“This slight movement downwards is welcome, but it’s probably too early to draw too much from this. Covid-19 is still prevalent at high levels across our population.”

“The good news is that there’s no doubt that the vaccination programme has had a massive impact on the health risks associated with Covid-19.

She has encouraged all people in the district to get the appropriate level of vaccination for their age group.

“Being fully vaccinated provides the highest level of protection against Covid and its risk to health," she said.

"Beyond this, don’t let your vaccination status be a factor limiting your options this year, including any travel or holiday plans for you or your family."

She added: “Although the health impact is now much reduced, the responses required to Covid such as self-isolating when positive can still really impact on our communities. We’d therefore encourage everyone to continue to follow directions aimed at limiting spread – hand washing, wearing face coverings in indoor public settings, considering interactions with other people and regular testing for Covid.”

Details on vaccinations and all the upcoming drop-in clinics can be found here.

