On tonight's programme - Back to the future for Scotrail as the country's trains are set to be re-nationalised. Ahead of its return to public ownership we'll ask what travellers in the South of Scotland want from the network as it faces the challenge of changing passenger demand in the wake of the pandemic. And Peter MacMahon speaks to Labour's Transport Spokesperson, local MSP Colin Smyth. Also tonight, the new picture of tinsel and fizz at a Downing Street Christmas Quiz. Two months on from the first partygate revelations Peter asks the Daily Record's Westminster Editor Torcuil Crichton how the PM's managed to hold on to his job and what lies ahead.