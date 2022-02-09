There's a warning a second wave of avian flu could be about to sweep across Cumbria and Southern Scotland.

An estimated 16,000 barnacle geese on the Solway Firth have died from the disease.

Poultry farms across the region have imposed bio-security measures to protect their flocks.

Officials from the RSPB are warning there is no end in sight and things could get worse.

David Blackledge from the conservation charity told ITV News Border :"It is very possible, with the number of geese that are now coming back to spend the second half of the winter on the Solway increasing, that we could see avian flu go through those populations as well."