Four people from Dumfries and Galloway have taken to the ice today for their first day in action with the Team GB curling squads at the Winter Olympics.

Vicky Wright, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan - all of whom are from Stranraer - and Dumfries' Grant Hardie all competed in Beijing.

Vicky is part of the Team GB women's team and their quest for medals got off to a bad start as the Great Britain women's team suffered a 6-5 extra-end defeat to Switzerland.

The Team GB women's squad, Vicky Wright is second left. Credit: Graeme Hart/PPA

Teammate and skip Eve Muirhead missed a simple draw with her last stone of an extra end to miss her chance to get the round-robin campaign up and running with a win.

The team though refused to be too downhearted about the defeat.

"They are never easy to judge," Muirhead said of the crucial shot.

"Unfortunately it didn't come off. If I ever had a shot like that again, I'm confident I would make it."

She believes her inexperienced squad has the right mentality to move into contention for one of the top four play-off slots.

Their campaign is set to continue later today with their second group match against Sweden.

The men meanwhile had more success in their match against Italy.

The Team GB curling squad, Bruce Mouat (left), Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan. Credit: Team GB

Despite a shaky start, they were able to take victory, ending up the eventual winners with 7-5 the final score.

They will be back in action tomorrow, when they take on the USA.