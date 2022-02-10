'If you're sexually active, get tested for HIV,' Cumbrian woman urges

"Anybody that's sexually active should go and have a HIV test the same as you would go to the dentist or doctor."

Those are the words of Julieanne Kelly, from Whitehaven.

The fact that she has HIV now has little impact on her life asides from an annual check-up and the need to take two pills every day. She enjoys an active and healthy lifestyle.

This week is National HIV Testing Week and she has encouraged people to get tested for the virus, which weakens the immune system and can develop into AIDS if left untreated. The campaign has been backed by numerous celebrities, including Prince Harry.

Two decades ago though things were different for Julieanne.

She was poorly before being diagnosed in 2004.

" I was devastated but then I think I was a bit relieved that I knew what was wrong with me," she said.

"At the time there's lots of things going through your head that is it cancer or leukaemia and then I think the fright and fear did set in. At the time - this is 18 years ago - things were very different even compared to 20 or 30 years ago when the pandemic happened with HIV."

We have come a long way since the virus was stigmatised in the eighties, with myths spreading about HIV only affecting homosexuals.

Preconceptions about HIV continued into the 21st century though, It took Julieanne a year to get a test despite her symptoms.

She said: "They just thought I wasn't in a high risk group or from a demographic that wasn't exposed to HIV at the time."

Now it's much easier to get a finger prick test. And a national campaign this week is encouraging people to do so.

One in 20 people with HIV are unaware they have it, increasing the risk of passing it on to sexual partners.

And 42 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV in 2020 were diagnosed late.

Matt Phillips, a sexual health consultant in Cumbria, said: "The later you are diagnosed the less well you might do once you get onto treatment so it's very improtant to get diagnosed as quickly as possible. If you have HIV and you're on medication and it's working well it means the levels in your blood are undetectable and means you can no longer transmit HIV."

Health leaders and campaigners are aiming to end new cases of HIV by 2030. More people getting tested is key to hitting that target.

National HIV Testing Week is run by Terrence Higgins Trust on behalf of the Department of Health.