On tonight's programme, help for Scots struggling to pay for heating and eating. Three quarters of Scottish households are in line to get a £150 payment to help cope with soaring bills. But the Finance Secretary admits the extra cash won't be enough to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Also on the programme, the requirement to wear masks during school lessons will be dropped at the end of the month. Plus John Major's blistering attack on Boris Johnson. The former PM warns our democracy is being undermined by lockdown rule breaking in Downing Street. Peter MacMahon discusses that, and today's' First Minister's Questions, with this week's commentators, the Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail.

