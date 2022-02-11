Annan Athletic ready to take on Rangers in Scottish Cup

Play video

Video report by Ryan Dollard

Players from one of the biggest clubs in world football will be making its way to Dumfries and Galloway this weekend.

Rangers are heading south to take on Annan Athletic at Galabank in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Both teams are in the hunt for a league title; Rangers are sitting in second place in the Scottish Premiership, while Annan are in third place in League Two.

The bookies though are clear who the favourite is, with Annan rated at 33-1 for victory by some.

That hasn't dampened spirits in the town though, with many people on the streets telling ITV Border they thought the local team might grab a surprise.

The match promises to be well-attended, with Annan announcing that all tickets have been sold.

The influx of fans from Glasgow and beyond is something which many traders in the town are hoping can give a boost to business.

Sean Black, Annan publican

The teams will kick-off at Galabank on Saturday. Credit: ITV Border

The teams have played each other five times over the last decade.

Four of these meetings came following Rangers' relegation to the old third division in 2012 following the club going into administration.

The clubs managed to win a game each in that league, with the other fixtures ending in draws.

They last played each other in a 2016 League Cup tie, which resulted in a victory for the Ibrox side.

Annan manager Peter Murphy is up for the challenge Saturday's fixture brings.

Anything can happen in the cup," he said.

"But if Rangers come down here and do not score four or five goals, they will have failed, so all of the pressure is on them."

Ranger boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was also keen to see our region's side in action.

He said: "For me, it doesn't matter the size of the stadium or surface, we have to be focused on getting into the next round. We fully respect Annan."

Kick-off is at 5.45 pm tomorrow and ITV Border will bring you the result.