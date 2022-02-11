Couple to face trial over death of one-year-old boy

A couple will face trial in April over the death of a one-year-old boy they were trying to adopt.

Leiland Corkill died in hospital on January 7 last year after emergency services were called to an address in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, the previous day.

On Friday, Laura Castle, 38, from Barrow, denied the murder of Leiland and also pleaded not guilty to an alternative count of manslaughter.

Scott Castle, 35, also from Barrow, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing Leiland's death.

Both defendants appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday where they also denied allegations of child cruelty.

They will go on trial on April 26.

Following Leiland's death, Cumbria County Council confirmed the boy was looked after by the local authority and at the time was placed with adoptive parents.