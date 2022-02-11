Cumbria County Council has announced that it has appointed John Metcalfe as its new Chief Executive.

This appointment was formally agreed by Cumbria County Council at its Full Council meeting on Tuesday 10 February.

It follows the resignation of the former Chief Executive Gill Steward in November 2021. Ms Steward had only been in the role for three months.

Mr Metcalfe is currently Chief Executive at the Isle of Wight Council and is said to be a highly-skilled, experienced and innovative strategic leader with over 35 years of experience in local government.

His previous experience includes roles within Community Services, Economic Development, Tourism, Culture and Partnerships.

Mr Metcalfe said: “I am very excited to be joining Cumbria County Council as the new Chief Executive and I mean this when I say I view it as a great privilege and a pleasure. In fact, Cumbria is an area I know well as I lived here for a few years when I was younger. ‘