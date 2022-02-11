Play video

Colin Cox interviewed by Hannah McNulty

Cumbria's director of public health has called for caution in the face of the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Colin Cox has said that people still have role to play in keeping their communities safe.

His comments have come following the announcement by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week that all Covid-19 restrictions in England could be lifted by the end of February - a month earlier than was originally planned.

Mr Cox said: “We are very clearly in different phase of the pandemic; we have seen thousands and thousand of infections but thankfully for the overwhelming majority of people the symptoms have been mild. Again, this week the number of new infections has dropped, continuing the slow but steady decline we have been seeing."

In the week ending February 4, new Covid-19 infections in Cumbria reduced by 21 per cent, down to 3,114 from 3,948 the previous week. Rates in all districts in the county are now below the England average.

The infection rate continues to be highest among primary school age children (1,209 cases per 100,000, almost double the rate in the general population).

Mr Cox said: “Covid isn’t going to go away, we currently have outbreaks in 80 schools and 75 adult social care settings, and there are still many people who are genuinely vulnerable to the virus. We do need to learn to live with Covid, but we have to do so safely, remembering that Covid is a much scarier prospect for some people than others and that there are simple things that we can do to help protect those who are vulnerable.

"It will continue to make sense to test regularly, especially before meeting people at higher risk, face masks remain a good idea in crowded spaces, simple hand-washing was always a good idea long before Covid.

He added: “I’d encourage people to think about what learning to live safely with covid means for them, their friends and family, and make sensible decisions about how we can continue to protect people and minimise the risk to people’s health. And remember, the rules haven’t changed yet!”