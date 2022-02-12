Dumfries doctor calling for 'menopause champion' in every company

Play video

A doctor from Dumfries is calling for a "menopause champion" to be appointed in every company to promote awareness and wellbeing.

New research has found the physical and mental symptoms of the menopause are causing some women to leave work.

Dr Heather Currie says all organisations have some recognition that it affects all women, and in some women this will have an impact.

Symptoms range from hot flushes to heart palpitations to memory loss and can have a big impact on day to day life.

For Tish Fisher from Carlisle, the menopause had a huge impact on her and her performance at work.

The anxiety kicks in, you can see your workload building cos you can't hit your deadlines cos you can't focus. Then it starts playing mind games with you, and the mental side kicks in, you start getting paranoid about what other people are thinking and feeling. Tish Fisher

The government says it is calling on employers to battle any stigmas around women in the workplace with menopause symptoms and that it is a process that can be well supported and understood.