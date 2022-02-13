Queen of the South part company with management team
Queen of the South have parted company with their management team Allan Johnston and Sandy Clark by mutual consent.
Yesterday's defeat at Greenock Morton follows a poor run of form which sees the Doonhamers sitting bottom of the Championship on just 19 points.
Chairman Billy Hewitson said "It’s sad but we are in a results business and 4 wins in 24 isn’t good enough.
"The players were giving everything for them, but we felt it was time for a change to try to push us up the table. We would like to thank both Allan and Sandy for their efforts."
Allan added "It’s disappointing. Queens are a great club and I have enjoyed my time with them as a player and a manager.
"We all want them to be successful and I wish them well and hope that they have a strong end to the season and stay in the Championship."
Captain Willie Gibson has been placed in temporary charge.