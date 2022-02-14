Man from Leeds dies following crash in Cumbria

A man has died following a crash on the A66 in Cumbria.

This collision happened near Kirkby Thore at 5.55am yesterday and involved a Honda and an HGV.

The driver of the Honda was a man in his 70s from Leeds, who was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle but died shortly after reaching hospital. The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Cumbria Contabulary closed the road for several hours while a forensic examination of the scene was carried out and the vehicles were recovered.

Officers have asked witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online, email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 62 of Feburary 13, 2022.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.