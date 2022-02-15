Cumbrian in Ukraine says he'll stay in Kiev despite threats of Russian invasion

Play video

Report by Matthew Taylor

With fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine high on the political agenda, one man from Cumbria has told ITV Border he is not yet ready to leave.

Andrew Minnett, from Penrith, works as an English teacher in the country's capital Kiev and does not think trouble will come to the city.

Dumfries and Galloway's Ukrainian community also have concerns for family members in the county.

Mr Minnet said: "I understand that there is a risk and that risk has been present throughout the whole time that I have lived in Ukraine, for three and a half years. I understand that. I think that, as I say, something could happen.

"One thing you need to remember is that this is my home, as it is many expats in this country, and it takes a lot to leave your home."

Peter Cormylo, from Dumfries, has a Ukrainian family and has a different point of view.

He said: "I'm very worried. I'm shedding tears anyway when I speak to my relatives because they don't deserve this. Ukraine is a sovereign country. It's a democratic country, and they just want it.

"After 75 years of communist domination and 30 years of independence, Ukraine is just beginning to establish itself as a European power. And yet Mr Putin wants to drag it back into the Russian world."

His own father had to flee from the Russians at the end of the second World War and ended up at this prisoner of war camp near Lockerbie, which still contains a chapel built by the Ukrainians who lived here nearly 70 years ago.

Today, Russia withdrew some of its troops from the Ukrainian border today but there are still fears that an invasion could take place.