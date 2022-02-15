An amber warning for wind comes into effect in our region tomorrow, when Storm Dudley is expected to bring 90mph winds to the UK.

Local authorities and agencies around the area are preparing themselves for the impact of this weather, which comes just a few months after Storm Arwen battered Cumbria, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

The amber warning comes into effect at 4pm on 16 February, lasts until midnight and covers the entirety of the region.

Two further yellow weather warnings for wind come into effect following this amber alert.

The first covers the period from 3pm on 16 February to 6pm on 17 February and forms part of Storm Dudley.

The second runs from midnight on 17 February until 9pm on 18 February, during which time a second storm, Storm Eunice, will hit the UK.

The Met Office has said these warnings could mean the following are possible:

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Scottish Borders Council has urged people in the district to be prepared.

"Residents are asked to be prepared for the conditions with the Met Office warning of the potential for power cuts, damage to buildings and fallen trees," a spokesperson said.

"Transport services may be affected, with the likelihood that some roads may be closed, leading to longer journey times. There is also the potential for disruption to coastal communities with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, roads and properties."

The authority has also urged residents to sign up for its messaging service.

Also in southern Scotland, government organisation Forestry and Land Scotland has urged people to stay away from woodland it manages.

Trefor Owen, its director of land management, said: “With our east and south Scotland teams still working on clearing damage from Storm Arwen and Storm Malik, this latest news is hugely unwelcome.

“Once again we are asking members of the public to exercise their common sense and stay away from woodlands during the forecast storms. Gusts of 90 mph could result in significant damage especially to woodlands that have already been affected by previous storm events."

He added: “We want everyone to stay safe and not take any risks that might result in injury – or worse – and that will place avoidable demands on the emergency services.”

The group also explained that it will take "some time" to assess the level of any new damage and update forest information on its web pages, that previously undamaged forests and woodlands may well be affected during this bad weather and that new hazards could be created, making the clean-up from previous storms harder.

South of the border, Electricity North West has said its engineers are braced for the high winds.

The supplier said it has plans in place to monitor the network respond if there is any damage to overhead lines.

Sam Loukes, incident manager for the company, said: “We’ve been monitoring the weather for several days and started to plan ahead of the naming of Storms Dudley and Eunice.

“The forecast is for extremely strong winds and throughout the week, we’ll have local teams on standby and they’ll be ready to respond quickly, our customer team will also be available for support and we’ll be providing regular updates through our social media channels and website.”

“While we do as much as we can, falling trees and other debris can still cause damage to the network.

"If people do see damage to the power network because of Storms Dudley and Eunice this week, firstly, they must stay away as equipment could still be live, and then immediately call us on 105 so we can make the area safe.”

The firm's social media channels include Twitter and Facebook.

For the latest weather updates in our region, click here.