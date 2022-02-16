Bastille are set to headline at this year's Kendal Calling music festival, following a two year gap.

The band are the latest act to be announced to be performing at the event after it hasn't ran for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

They will be taking to the main stage at Lowther Deer Park in July as they replace The Streets who were previously announced to perform.

Bastille will be joining other acts such as Stereophonics, Tom Grennan and Supergrass as they celebrated the much-awaited 15th anniversary.

Fans of Bastille can expect to hear some of their most-loved songs such as Pompeii and Happier, as well as some of their most recent material.

Kendal Calling was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 after concerns regarding the pandemic, with tickets being refunded or rolling over to the next year.

The organisers announced the second year of the event being called off as they had "safety concerns" following not receiving guidance.

2022's festival is due to take place from 28th-31st July.